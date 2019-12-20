Small Business Association’s Steve Bulger recognized in ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday morning, Steve Bulger from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), was recognized by the Department of Defense for his work.

In a ceremony at the Assembly Chambers at the New York State Capitol, Steve Bulger accepted the Seven Seals Award by the United States Department of Defense and New York State Senate and New York State Assembly Proclamations.

Bulger is the regional administrator for the SBA in seven states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

He received the awards for his work helping military & veteran-owned businesses start-up and grow in New York state.

Earlier Friday morning, NEWS10 received recognition from the Department of Defense for their continued support of veterans.