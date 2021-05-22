Slingerlands bridge struck by trucks twice in two days

Image of the Albany County Rail Trail Bridge over New Scotland Road.

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem Police confirmed the bridge over New Scotland Road in Slingerlands was again struck by a box truck. The bridge and the roadway are cleared and safe for use.

According to Police, a Penske rental truck was traveling east on New Scotland Road when it hit the Albany County Rail Trail Bridge. The impact caused a large portion of the box truck to be ripped away from the rest of the truck.

The roadway was closed for several hours while crews removed debris, and checked the bridge for damage. The driver of the box truck, Wesley Reid, 52, of Clifton Park was charged with failing to obey a traffic control device.

The box truck strike on May 22 follows a similar tractor-trailer strike to the same bridge on May 20.

