Viewer gallery: severe weather tears across the region

News
Posted: / Updated:

View of a tornado from Carlisle, NY by Kimberly Holmes

  • Clouds just south of Gifford Road in Johnsonville, courtesy of Michael Denny
  • A heavily damaged house in Schagticoke, courtesy of Kurt Dano
  • Clouds over Rotterdam, courtesy of Doug Waddell
  • Storm moving into Athens, courtesy of Joseph Stanzione
  • Tornado touching down in Schagticoke courtesy of Kim Gendron
  • Heavy clouds in Glenville courtesy of Kristine Weller
  • Debris in the area of McDermott Road, Stillwater courtesy of Janci and Darren Welch
  • Debris in the area of McDermott Road, Stillwater courtesy of Janci and Darren Welch
  • Clouds at the Germantown boat launch, courtesy of Ashley Hanson
  • Shelf cloud over East Greenbush, courtesy of Tim Dick
  • Heavily damaged house on McDermott Road, Stillwater courtesy of Darren Welch
  • Lightning in Schenectady courtesy of John Moss
  • Dark clouds over the Washington County Fair by Sandra Hoffis
  • Storm clouds in Pownal, VT by Haley Nelson
  • Dark clouds in North Adams, MA by Joanne Strope
  • Storm picture from Petersburg by Rich McGinnis
  • View of a tornado from Carlisle, NY by Kimberly Holmes
  • Lightning in Melrose by Kelly, Cody and Angel Brozowski
  • Clouds near Niskayuna GE Circle by Kevin Holmes
  • Clouds over Gloversville High School by Terri Kimball
  • North Argyle rainbow by Peggy Ballé
  • Double rainbow in East Glenville by Ben Roberts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga