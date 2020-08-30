Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Updates
Special Reports
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
10 in Toga
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Viewer gallery: severe weather tears across the region
Gallery
Severe weather damages Hoosic Valley Central School
Video
Warning after potential coronavirus exposure in Schenectady
WATCH: Homes damaged as tornado hits Stillwater
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Adventures at Home
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
10 in Toga
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Class of 2020 Senior Send-off
Let’s Review Cinema
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Viewer gallery: severe weather tears across the region
News
Posted:
Aug 29, 2020 / 10:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 29, 2020 / 10:34 PM EDT
View of a tornado from Carlisle, NY by Kimberly Holmes
Clouds just south of Gifford Road in Johnsonville, courtesy of Michael Denny
A heavily damaged house in Schagticoke, courtesy of Kurt Dano
Clouds over Rotterdam, courtesy of Doug Waddell
Storm moving into Athens, courtesy of Joseph Stanzione
Tornado touching down in Schagticoke courtesy of Kim Gendron
Heavy clouds in Glenville courtesy of Kristine Weller
Debris in the area of McDermott Road, Stillwater courtesy of Janci and Darren Welch
Debris in the area of McDermott Road, Stillwater courtesy of Janci and Darren Welch
Clouds at the Germantown boat launch, courtesy of Ashley Hanson
Shelf cloud over East Greenbush, courtesy of Tim Dick
Heavily damaged house on McDermott Road, Stillwater courtesy of Darren Welch
Lightning in Schenectady courtesy of John Moss
Dark clouds over the Washington County Fair by Sandra Hoffis
Storm clouds in Pownal, VT by Haley Nelson
Dark clouds in North Adams, MA by Joanne Strope
Storm picture from Petersburg by Rich McGinnis
View of a tornado from Carlisle, NY by Kimberly Holmes
Lightning in Melrose by Kelly, Cody and Angel Brozowski
Clouds near Niskayuna GE Circle by Kevin Holmes
Clouds over Gloversville High School by Terri Kimball
North Argyle rainbow by Peggy Ballé
Double rainbow in East Glenville by Ben Roberts
Click Below to set up your cable box
No Neighbor Hungry Campaign
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
Warning after potential coronavirus exposure in Schenectady
Nevada man may be first documented COVID reinfection case in US
Video
Albany County Jail inmate tests positive for Coronavirus
Warren County coronavirus update
Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
COVID-19 budget cuts trigger changes at Albany City Schools
Video
South Colonie Central School District reviews response plan to COVID positive cases
Video
Hundreds of UMass Amherst employees face fall furloughs
42 Ballston Spa school staff in contact tracing protocol after asymptomatic teacher doffs mask
Video
Colleges and universities meeting new COVID-19 thresholds must convert to online learning
Video
More Classroom Progress Report
10 in Toga
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first