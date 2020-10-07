SLIDESHOW: Storm damage in the Capital Region

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Columbia County Deputy Sheriff Kelly Rosenstrach, her husband, an IRS agent and contractor were arrested for gang assault on Wednesday in Columbia County Court. All four people are accused of allegedly assaulting a man at a Fourth of July party.

Deputy Rosenstrach, 32; her husband Alex Rosenstrach 37, a gym owner of Clublife Health and Fitness, Cory Gaylord, 31, operator of Gaylord Contracting, and Bryan Haag, 37, IRS Agent all appeared in court on Wednesday and plead not guilty.