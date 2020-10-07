Skip to content
SLIDESHOW: Storm damage in the Capital Region
News
Posted:
Oct 7, 2020 / 05:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2020 / 05:40 PM EDT
Jay Anderson, Schenectady
George Mahoney, Guilderland
Kathleen Sheehan, Rotterdam
Kathleen Sheehan, Rotterdam
Kathleen Sheehan, Rotterdam
Tom Hornick, Lansingburgh
Tom Hornick, Lansingburgh
Tom Hornick, Lansingburgh
Tom Hornick, Lansingburgh
Sarah Marie, Glenville
AJ Skorski, Colonie
AJ Skorski, Colonie
Scott Ziegler, Hampton Manor
Donna Gage, Rotterdam
Jay Anderson, Schenectady
Jay Anderson, Schenectady
Lisa Gutowski-Stark, Amsterdam
Lisa Gutowski-Stark, Amsterdam
Lisa Gutowski-Stark, Amsterdam
Kera Lynn, Cohoes
Kera Lynn, Cohoes
Ant Cook, Schenectady
Marty DeSantis, Schenectady
Marty DeSantis, Schenectady
Tiffany Friedow, Schenectady
Tiffany Friedow, Schenectady
Scott Ziegler, Hampton Manor
Scott Ziegler, Hampton Manor
Scott Ziegler, Hampton Manor
Clifton Park
Clifton Park
Clifton Park
Clifton Park
Susan Di Stefano Neal, Latham
