(WFFF) — After serving less than the minimum of his three- to 10-year sentence, Bill Cosby's sex convictions were overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday. Although Cosby is free from prison, the decision to vacate his conviction isn't necessarily a vindication. Nor does it silence the nearly 50 women who credibly accused him of heinous crimes.

"Certainly, this is a dark day for the U.S. criminal justice system," said Vermont Law School's Constitutional Law Professor, Jared Carter. He says Cosby's case was overturned because of a procedural error in his trial.