SLIDESHOW: Honoring those who serve on this Veterans Day



USMC 23 years of service from Clifton Park NY. Semper Fidelis.

My Grandpa passed in 2010 and I miss him dearly! He was a beloved Veteran and my cousin next to him was in the Military and just retired from being a NYS trooper. I am so proud of my family who have served for our country. R.I.P. Papa Fred. I know you would of been so proud of the Peters boys too.

So proud of our family of Veterans through all wars and the ones still serving today. Thank you for your service! Michele Drew Gavaletz, Saratoga Springs, NY

Below are the Mullaney men…my Grandpop, my Dad and my nephew…all Navy. Nephew deploys in December



Taken from us to soon, I miss you Dad♥️

Anthony Donovan

Jonathan Garrow

My grandfather much missed Veteran💕

Here a few interesting facts from Department of Defense about Veterans Day.

Veterans Day does not have an apostrophe

Many people believe there is an apostrophe before or after the “s” in Veterans. It is not a day belonging to a single or group of veterans, it is a day to celebrate all veterans so no apostrophe is needed.

Veterans Day is not the same as Memorial Day

Memorial Day is meant to remember veterans who gave their life defending their country, particularly in battle or from wounds they suffered in battle. Veterans Day is to honor all who served in the military whether during war or peace, dead or alive. Although, it is largely meant to thank living veterans for their service and sacrifice.

It was originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the end of WWI

World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. The fighting ended seven months before this date on the eleventh hour, in the eleventh month on the eleventh day with an armistice between Germany and the Allied powers.

Nov. 11, 1918, was largely considered the end of “the war to end all wars” and dubbed Armistice Day. In 1926 the U.S. recognized this date as the end of the war and it becomes an official holiday in 1938, mostly to thank veterans of WWI.

In 1954, after WWII and the Korean War, at the urging of veterans service organizations, Congress changed the commemoration to Veterans Day to honor veterans of all American wars.

A bill set Veterans Day commemorations on the fourth Monday of October for a short time

Congress signed the Uniform Holiday Bill in 1968 to ensure that a few federal holidays, Veterans Day included, would be celebrated on a Monday. Officials hoped it would spur travel and other family activities over a long weekend, which would stimulate the economy. In 1971, there was a lot of confusion when the first Veterans Day celebrated in October took place and many states celebrated Veterans Day in November.

After a few years many Americans wanted to celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11 due to its historical significance. In 1975, President Gerald Ford signed a law designating Nov. 11 as Veterans Day starting in 1978.

Many countries celebrate the day in their own ways

Since it was a world conflict many allies of the U.S. celebrate Nov. 11 although they may call it something else. Canada and Australia call it Remembrance Day. In Canada it is similar to Veterans Day but many Canadians wear red poppies to honor those who died in war. In Australia, the day is more similar to Memorial Day in the U.S.

In Great Britain, it is also called Remembrance Day but is celebrated the Sunday closest to Nov. 11. The day is full of parades, services and two minutes of silence in London to honor those who lost their lives in war.

