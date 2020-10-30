SLIDESHOW: First widespread snow in the Capital Region

(NEWS10) – The first widespread snowfall in the Capital Region came Thursday night into Friday morning. NEWS10 viewers shared these pictures of the winter wonderlands in their neighborhoods.
LATEST STORIES
- Fall streaming season is here and with it, some changes
- Second stimulus checks: How negotiations went from optimistic to ugly
- Newsfeed Now: Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.
- Time may be running out to mail your ballot depending on where you live
- Wife of Pulteney dog control officer arrested for husband’s murder