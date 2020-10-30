SLIDESHOW: First widespread snow in the Capital Region

(NEWS10) – The first widespread snowfall in the Capital Region came Thursday night into Friday morning. NEWS10 viewers shared these pictures of the winter wonderlands in their neighborhoods.

  • Viv Mald
  • Kathy Badalucco Gadoury Rotterdam
  • Julie Nellis Cohoes
  • Lexi Judeikis Rensselaerville
  • Rosemary Evans Cherry Valley
  • Daryl Hillicoss Preston Hollow
  • Stephen G Moss Between Broadalbin and Gloversville
  • Barbara Bernesser West Coxackie
  • Oksana Shakow
  • Ramona Barry Berlin
  • Staci Lynn Cannizzaro Caroga Lake
  • Staci Lynn Cannizzaro Caroga Lake
  • Patty Sowalsky, Sprakers
  • Erin Kipp Guilderland
  • Erin Compani
  • Dave Nassif, Savoy
  • Carrie Sherman Casertino, Queensbury
  • Maria Bosford, Queensbury
  • Ryan Hunter, Stillwater
  • Mary Wilson, Saratoga
  • Jenny Seymour Bottisti, Ballston Spa
  • Janice Skaarup, Greenwich
  • Theretta Mccarthy, Cairo
  • Michelle Granucci, Richmondville
  • Mckenzie Borst, Schoharie
  • Stephanie Kate, Poestenkill
  • Clint Suits, Cobleskill
  • Michelle L Farmer-Colombe
  • Thomas Lambert. Guilderland
  • Johnny T Rockenstire, Rotterdam
  • Quentin Welch, Rensselaerville
  • Kellie Bennett, Watervliet
  • Brandi Huntington, Whitehall
  • Lorinda N Mike Overmere, Preston Hollow
  • Caiti Bellenoit
  • David Roseberger, Thurman
  • Diane Brundige, Clifton Park
  • Lorinda N Mike Overmere, Preston Hollow
  • Caiti Bellenoit
  • David Roseberger, Thurman
  • Diane Brundige, Clifton Park
  • Diane Brundige, Clifton Park
  • Peg Grippin, East Cobleskill
  • Kathleen Getz Turner
  • Nancy Roberts, Halfmoon
