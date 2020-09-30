Slate Valley Museum reopens seeking COVID-friendly ways to celebrate 25 years of history

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The slate quarries surrounding the Washington County town of Granville are responsible for the community’s very existence. Slate Valley Museum is not the only place named after that fact, but it is the one with the most history at its fingertips.

Last Friday, the museum reopened for the first time sicne the COVID-19 pandemic. Those months spent closed have meant time to plan new exhibits, and new ways to reach the community. School groups and seniors alike gain much from visiting the center, whether to learn about the history of their town, or reminisce on a past they were a part of.

The reopening day also marked the center’s 25th anniversary. An in-person celembration was impossible, with visitation limited to appointment-only. But the museum has forthcoming events planned to celebrate over the whole next year.

The slate to come out of Granville goes far, too. Almost every state in the country has some in barns or state buildings. Even the Pentagon wears a little bit of Granville on its roof:

