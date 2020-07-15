Slate Valley Museum plans 25th-anniversary celebration for September

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As some museums begin COVID-19-safe reopenings now that New York is in phase 4 of its reopening process, one museum in Granville has chosen to take the summer off; for good reason.

The Slate Valley Museum announced Wednesday that they would remain closed through the summer, in order to better prepare for a 25th anniversary celebration planned for September. The pause is an ample opportunity for making that reopening safer when it does happen.

A specific date for the celebration was not given on Wednesday.

“We knew that there were improvements in the facility that we wanted to make, that needed to be completed in the near future, and this seemed like the ideal time,” said the Museum’s board president, Molly Celani, in a release. “Additionally, we now need to make enhancements for COVID safety. We decided to keep the Museum closed for on-site visits during the summer months, and use that time to complete some of our facility’s priorities.”

Those museum improvements include upgrades to the facility’s HVAC system, general health and safety measures, and more time to develop new exhibitions. The museum showcases historical machinery, artifacts and materials related to the slate quarry industry crucial to Granville’s history.

“This is the perfect time to address collections planning and assess our current needs. The collection continues to grow, which is wonderful, but we want to make sure that we are always looking ahead and doing all that we can to provide for its safe-keeping and care. This foresight and preparation is central to all that we do as a museum,” said Interim Director Sarah Kijowski.

