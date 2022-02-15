ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) announced that authorities busted two local retailers in a sting operation for underage alcohol sales conducted on Friday. They were reportedly checked after SLA got public complaints about sales to minors at five locations.

An underage, undercover agent successfully bought alcohol at two of the five businesses visited:

BM Petro at 2 Church Street in Nassau

Muchie’s Deli Grocery at 814 Eastern Avenue in Schenectady

They face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting at $2,500 for first-time offenses. Repeat offenders can lose their licenses altogether. Plus, employees or licensees can be arrested on misdemeanor charges for selling to minors. Those using fake IDs to buy alcohol can also be arrested.

SLA said that their undercover decoys are directly supervised by beverage control investigators. They also said that three other businesses targeted refused to sell to a minor: