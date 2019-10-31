Skip the pumpkins: Holiday shopping is well underway

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Christmas decorations are shown at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Timing is everything when it comes to saving for the holidays. The longer you have to build up cash reserves, plan your budget and buy gifts at the right price, the better you can cover these seasonal costs without going into debt. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(CNN)– Families are getting ready to trick-or-treat tonight, but many people have already made their holiday list and checked it twice.

The National Retail Federation releasing a festive holiday shopping report. 40% of consumers like to start their holiday shopping before Halloween. Some begin their holiday haul in September. The federation says people like to spread out their shopping as a way to help out their wallets.

The federation also breaking down the three main categories for holiday spending and the types of stores taking in that cash.

Who are you shopping for?

Your family Your friends Your co-workers

Online vs. Brick-and-Mortar

56% will be shopping online

53% shopping the department store aisles

