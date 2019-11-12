Skiing or riding in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- For some folks in the Capital Region the first round of wintry weather hit Monday overnight and Tuesday morning. While some residents may have been cursing the onset of winter, complete with freezing temperatures, the first visages of snow cover remind winter sports enthusiasts that it’ll soon be opening day for mountain resorts across the Northeast.

The National Ski Areas Association website said New York has 51 ski resorts, the most in any state. Most seasoned winter sports fans know the price of equipment and lift tickets can be pricey, but those who plan to make this the winter they take up a sport like skiing or snowboarding may be in for some sticker shock.

The initial cost for all the equipment needed to snowboard including clothing, boots and a board with bindings, will cost a consumer approximately $1115 according to snowboardinghelp.com. The only thing left for a snowboarder or skier to purchase from there is a lift ticket.

Lift ticket cost varies by resort but also depends on what day of the week it is, the time of day (day/night/evening/twilight) and the length of access. Some mountain resorts offer a 4-hour (half-day) or an 8-hour (all-day) ticket. All those factors affect the cost.

At smaller mountains like Catamount in Hillsdale, N.Y. an adult age 18-59, can expect to pay $45 for an all-day pass Monday-Friday on a non-holiday according to their website. It’s $72 for an adult lift ticket on weekends and holidays. Discounts are given to students and seniors.

At a larger mountain like Killington Resort in Killington, Vermont (Vt.), it’s better to purchase lift tickets in advance. The price for a lift ticket on Black Friday is $40 if purchased today. Ticket prices start at $75 on Dec. 1st and gradually increase to $116 on Dec. 31st. If you plan on buying a ticket at the resort the day of, expect to pay more.

Those prices may not hit an individual skier or rider’s wallet hard but one day of skiing or riding for a family of 4 could cost anywhere from $160 to $464. The price could end up in excess of $600 once food, gas or ski/riding lessons are added in.

Skiers and riders looking to save money have plenty of options. Purchasing an evening, night or sometimes called a twilight ticket can reduce lift ticket costs. These tickets are usually available after 3 p.m. Websites like Liftopia or local credit unions offer in some cases, deep discounts on lift tickets.

Purchasing used equipment is also another great way for skiers and riders to save money. In some cases, it may be cheaper to rent equipment from a mountain resort if a skier or rider only needs equipment a couple of times a year. Get tips on what to look for when buying a piece of used skiing equipment here.