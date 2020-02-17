Skidmore-themed Stewart’s ice cream dubbed “Skid Mo’ Mint”

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, around 1,200 Skidmore College students, staff and basketball fans gathered to make an important decision: What would be the new Skidmore-themed name for Stewart’s Mint Chip ice cream flavor.

During Saturday’s Big Green Scream basketball game between Skidmore and Clarkson University at Williamson Sports Center, the crowd cheered two prospective flavor names.

Skidmore College students vote on the name of the Stewarts ice cream during the Big Green Scream Saturday, February 15, 2020 with the help of mascots Skids and Flavor. (Sarah Condon-Meyers)

The winning candidate was “Skid Mo’ Mint,” which won out by an edge against “Creative Mint Matters,” named after Skidmore’s slogan, “Creative Thought Matters.”

The renamed flavor will be on sale in 10 Stewart’s Shops locations in Saratoga Springs and Ballston Spa starting in March. The name will not be changed in stores outside of those areas.