Skidmore employee tests positive for COVID-19

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Skidmore College employee located off-campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Tuesday. The employee is self-isolating until cleared by health officials.
A letter to the Skidmore community from the president of the college classifies the news as “not unexpected.”
As testing is expanded, we are likely to see a spike in the number of reported cases nationally and locally.Philip A. Glotzbach, Skidmore College President
