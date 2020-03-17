Interactive Radar

Skidmore employee tests positive for COVID-19

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Skidmore College employee located off-campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Tuesday. The employee is self-isolating until cleared by health officials.

A letter to the Skidmore community from the president of the college classifies the news as “not unexpected.”

As testing is expanded, we are likely to see a spike in the number of reported cases nationally and locally.

Philip A. Glotzbach, Skidmore College President

