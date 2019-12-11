Skidmore drive helps nonprofits in record numbers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Skidmore College’s community service effort, Skidmore Cares, broke records this year for fundraising and food collection for area communities.

The program, now in its 14th year, raised more than $14,000 and donated over 6,000 food items and nearly 1,000 personal care items to community groups throughout Saratoga County in 2019.

“Skidmore Cares is a moment when we pause each year and strengthen our College community as we also give back to the broader community of which we are part,” said Skidmore President Philip A. Glotzbach. “I am once again impressed by the kindness of colleagues and friends at Skidmore, who are helping community organizations meet the needs of individuals and families in Saratoga County during this holiday season.”

Donation recipients included Corinth Central School District, Franklin Community Center, Latino Community Advocacy Program, Mary’s Haven, Salvation Army, Saratoga Center for the Family, Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council, Saratoga Springs City School District PATHS program, Shelters of Saratoga and Wellspring, according to a release from the college.

“As the beneficiaries of the Skidmore Cares program for many years, Franklin Community Center has come to rely on this significant food donation, especially during this busy time of year,” said Kari Cushing, executive director of Franklin Community Center. “We truly value the relationship we have formed with Skidmore. We are proud to have them support our mission to help the less fortunate members of our community.”

Scribner House, the school president’s North Broadway home, was host to an open house Friday. Donated goods were piled high on an official Skidmore Cares sleigh on the lawn. After the event, students and employees from the college delivered the stack of donations to their respective destinations.