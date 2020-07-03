Skidmore College’s fall 2020 plan

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Skidmore College says it will be starting its fall semester two weeks early and will send students home just before the Thanksgiving vacation. Final exams and projects will be completed remotely.

The college says a certain percentage of courses will be held remotely. They are also exploring other options like outdoor classroom options and longer time periods between classes.

“In sum, it is abundantly clear that this will be a fall semester unlike any other. There are deep disappointments in this, of course, as we will all miss some of the treasured events and practices to which we have long been accustomed,” says President Marc Conner. “But the heart and soul of the Skidmore College experience will remain intact, and in many ways, our creative approach to the semester will provide experiences that will be equally, if not more, fulfilling.”

Upon arrival resident students will be tested for COVID-19, participate in a daily symptom checker for seven days after arrival, and undergo sporadic testing. Face masks will be required to be worn in public spaces and there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the campus.

In order to accommodate students being housed on campus, Skidmore says they will be putting students up in either single or double hotels nearby. They are also creating a new dining location with take-out options.

The entire plan can be found on Skidmore’s website.