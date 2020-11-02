Skidmore College suspends 46 students

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Skidmore College has suspended 46 students following a number of on and off campus incidents over the weekend. In a statement the college said the incidents included violations of Skidmore’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The college says investigations into other reports of “unacceptable behavior” are still ongoing and they have “urged all students to follow the guidelines they agreed to in order to bring the semester to a successful close”.

