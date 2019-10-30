Skidmore College constructs mini version of the Berlin Wall

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Petra Watzke and her ‘World Languages and Literature’ class at Skidmore College created a mini version of the iconic wall.

On Nov. 9, it will be 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. To mark the significance and to educate students of the historic moment, Skidmore College Professor Petra Watzke came up with the idea for the project.

From emotional to political, students are welcome to write messages on the wall.

The wall will be torn down on Nov. 9 to mark the anniversary.