Snow means packed weekend ski slopes in Western Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — For some, fresh snow on Friday morning was a relief, especially heading into the weekend. Ski slopes will be packed this weekend in western Massachusetts, where Berkshire East, Jiminy Peak, Otis Ridge, and Ski Butternut are all open.

Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield has 9 trails and four lifts open and will celebrate the opening of a brand now base lodge Friday. The first floor of their new 17,000 square foot lodge will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday.

The second floor, which will feature a full service bar and restaurant, won’t open until next month but food trucks will be on site until that is up and running.

