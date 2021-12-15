‘Ski for Free’ vaccine incentive open to 5- to 11-year-olds and booster recipients

NEW YORK (WETM) — Registration is now open for the state’s “Ski for Free” COVID vaccine sweepstakes. It’s for children ages 5 to 11 who have received a COVID shot, an those who’ve gotten a booster dose since November 3. You can enter the sweepstakes online.

“The ‘Ski for Free’ sweepstakes for children and booster recipients allows New Yorkers to take full advantage of our state’s incredible ski areas while at the same time boosting our vaccination numbers to fight the winter surge,” Hochul said. “By getting vaccinated and a booster dose, you can protect yourself and those around you from getting seriously ill due to COVID-19. Don’t delay.”

Tickets awarded through the sweepstakes can be used during the 2021 to 2022 Winter season and will include information about holiday blackout dates. Entrants will be able to select their region of choice in either the east or west of the state. Take a look at the mountains and ski resorts that are participating:

East Region Whiteface

Gore

Belleayre

Windham

West West Region Holiday Valley

Bristol

Woods Valley

Greek Peak

Swain Resort

Four Seasons Ski Center

Check out the prizes for winners of the sweepstakes:

For children aged 5-11: Winners for a total of 240 two-packs of tickets (one adult pass and one child pass) will be selected over the six-week sweepstakes period. 40 two-packs of tickets will be awarded per week, divided evenly between the two regions. Entries must be completed by a parent or legal guardian, and the winners will receive an adult/child pair of ski tickets.

Booster recipients: Winners for a total of 120 single tickets (one adult pass) will be selected over the six-week sweepstakes period. 20 single tickets will be awarded per week, divided evenly between the two regions. Entries must be completed by the individual who received the booster dose, and the winner will receive one adult ski ticket.

SKI NY President Scott Brandi said, “We are proud to partner with Governor Hochul’s administration for the ‘Ski for Free’ Covid Vaccine Sweepstakes. Resorts across the state are open and looking forward to a great season. We urge you to get your vaccine, enter the sweepstakes, and come join us at one of our ski areas!”