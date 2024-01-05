GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been hit after hit for two Bridges in Glenville. So a frustrated homeowner on Maple Avenue took it upon herself to make a creative sign, giving drivers a dire warning about the low clearance crossing.

“My whole house shook” Kassondra Paull recalled.

Looking around Maple Ave, you might not guess that just two weeks ago, a too-tall-truck carrying compressed fuel hit the 10-foot-high rail bridge causing an explosion visible by radar. What you will see is a Halloween-looking lawn ornament warning truck drivers about the Maple Avenue Bridge. ‘Crazy Carl’ onlookers have dubbed him. He’s the concoction of nearby homeowner Kassondra Paull who tells me people are taking notice.

“Just thought I’d do something for the community since no one else is” said Paull.

He might look amusing, the skeleton was born out of real trauma for Paull and her children.

“It’s still traumatizing to all of us. Even my kids don’t sleep in their bed” mentioned the mom. “Since the sunrise, my daughter this morning goes, it looks like the explosion” she added.

Paull’s neighbor Kimberly Colino is Crazy for about Carl as well, agreeing that something needs to be done.

“The trucks are so fast and they don’t care, and I know that there’s a little yellow sign down there. We need a big white side like in Clifton Park that says no trucks and flashing red lights not yellow” said Kimberly.

As for the plethora of solutions to the bridge strikes…“Rerouting them, I mean, they can take the three-minute detour to go up Route 50” Paull suggested.

The homeowner says she will attend a meeting next Wednesday, which will address the concerns about the bridge. Meanwhile, Paull says crazy Carl will stay up for as long as possible, she’ll even find creative outfits for him for each season and holiday.