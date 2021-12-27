Skate with the Union Men’s Hockey team Tuesday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Members of the Union Men’s Hockey team will be at Discover Schenectady River Rink on Tuesday, December 28 from 2-4 p.m. The public will be able to skate with members of the team for free.

There will be raffles for game-worn jerseys and hockey sticks. Everyone who goes to participate will be entered into the raffle.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Men’s Hockey team from Union College, said Executive Director for Discover Schenectady, Todd Garofano. “They are a perennial power in Division One hockey and one of the top programs in the country. We are fortunate to have them in our back yard and are grateful for both the men’s and women’s teams’ commitment to our community.”

The Discover Schenectady River Rink opened Friday, December 10, and will be open seven days a week through the end of February. The rink has a heated hospitality tent and pop-up holiday kiosk from Beekman 1802.

“Flight on Ice is proud to be a part of the revitalization happening all around Schenectady,” said Rink operator, Jon Schaffer. “Our hope is to establish a great experience for the community and visitors alike that will live on for generations to come.”

More information about the ice rink can be found on its website. For more information about Discover Schenectady visit their website.