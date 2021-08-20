Skate jam returns to Saratoga Springs skatepark

On Friday, August 24, at 4:30 p.m., On Deck Saratoga, welcomes back the return Skate Jam to the Saratoga Springs East Side recreational skatepark.

Skate Jam invites skateboarders of all ages and skill levels to this community-focused fundraising event, which will feature prizes with raffle items from Seasons skate shop, Country skate shop and Death Wish Coffee.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve run Skate Jam, and now is the perfect time to bring it back,” ON DECK’s Vice President Benj Gleeksman, says. “As we continue raising awareness for skateboarding,”

Skaters will be given prizes for demos of the traditional worst trick, and a 30-and-over “Senior Shred” event. The event will include food donated by Stewart’s Shops, as well as music provided by a DJ.

Skate Jam will be a really fun event for skaters of all ages that will help us gain momentum towards our fundraising goal,” Gleksman said.

Over the past 9 years, ON DECK has worked towards the goal of getting a modern, fully concrete skatepark installed at the East Side Recreation field, hosting art shows, fundraising events, skateboarding lessons, free outdoor movies in an effort to raise awareness and support for the local skateboarding community.

Donations to the skatepark construction fund can be made on ON DECK’s website, as well as anyone interested in volunteering for Skate Jam or other efforts for the skatepark.