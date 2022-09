SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady JCC (SJCC) will celebrate Rosh Hashanah under the stars at the SJCC. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, celebrates the birthday of the world and getting ready for new beginnings.

The event is free and includes a short ceremony, a toast, stargazing led by miSci, and food and drinks! The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Schenectady JCC, 2565 Balltown Road, Schenectady.