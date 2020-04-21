Sixth Warren County coronavirus death reported at nursing home

(NEWS10) – Warren County announced Tuesday that a sixth county resident passed away from COVID-19. The death was third of a resident of a county nursing home.

Warren County indicated that the nursing home was in the southern part of the county, which includes Glens Falls and parts of Queensbury, but did not specify further.

Of those six deaths, two others were at a local hospital, and one was at an adult care facility.

The county also confirmed that four residents with coronavirus were hospitalized for treatment as of Tuesday; one in critical condition and three in moderate-to-serious condition.

Staff at the Warren County Municipal Center performed 27 tests on Tuesday, adding up to 207 during the last three weeks.

County officials ask that residents continue to follow county and state guidelines regarding coronavirus, practice social distancing and closely monitor their own health.

