Sixth foal born in third season of ‘Foal Patrol’

PARIS, Ky. (NEWS10) – The sixth and final foal has been born in the third season of ‘Foal Patrol.’ ‘Foal Patrol’ is an online program run by the National Racing Museum and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs. It allows people to follow a mare and her new foal before, after and during birth.

Emotional Kitten, a 9-year-old mare owned by Gretchen and Roy Jackson’s Lael Stables, delivered a colt by Dialed In at 12:37 a.m. on April 24 at Denali Stud. The mare and her new foal are healthy and doing well.

Emotional Kitten’s newest colt poses for the camera. courtesy: National Racing Museum and Hall of Fame

‘Foal Patrol’ is a one-of-a-kind interactive web project. Season 3 features a collection of live cameras where people can view real-time streams of six mares and their foals, as well as the Three Chimneys stallion Gun Runner.

The live camera feeds are available according to each horse’s daily schedule, set by the farm. The site also features a blog, numerous educational videos and articles, and much more.

