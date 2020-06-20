Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of rally

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, in North Charleston, S.C. Trump is looking to reverse a decline in his political fortunes by returning to the format that has so often energized himself and his base: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before thousands of ardent supporters. Trump understands the stakes and is pushing ahead despite pleas from some health officials in Oklahoma to delay a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20 until the region has a better handle on the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

TULSA OK, (CNN) – Six campaign staffers working on President Donald Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Trump Campaign confirmed the information Saturday. Officials say campaign staff are tested for covid-19 before events start. The six members were part of the advance team.

Hundreds of people were reportedly tested for the virus at the event.

The Trump Campaign communications director wrote a statement saying no coronavirus positive staffers will be at Saturday’s rally or near attendees and elected officials.

