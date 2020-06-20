Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of rally

TULSA OK, (CNN) – Six campaign staffers working on President Donald Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Trump Campaign confirmed the information Saturday. Officials say campaign staff are tested for covid-19 before events start. The six members were part of the advance team.
Hundreds of people were reportedly tested for the virus at the event.
The Trump Campaign communications director wrote a statement saying no coronavirus positive staffers will be at Saturday’s rally or near attendees and elected officials.
