BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a car hit six people in a front yard in Allegany on Sunday night, according to the New York State Police.

Police responded to Cheese Factory Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It was determined that a car driven by 70-year-old Peggy Errera of Bradford, Penn. had intended to go straight while backing out of a driveway, but never straightened the wheel of the car and it accelerated into the driveway. It struck six people gathered in the front lawn of a residence.

81-year-old Ronald Piechota of Schenectady was pronounced dead at the scene, while another 66-year-old was airlifted to ECMC with severe injuries. The four others were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Errera was evaluated by a drug recognition expert, but no signs of intoxication were found.

The incident remains under investigation.