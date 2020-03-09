Six get New York State Senate’s highest award

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y.(NEWS10)—On January 31, Jerry and Donna McGraw we’re watching the Great Sacandaga Lake when they saw Ed Fitzgerald ride by on his snowmachine, heading towards the dam. When he didn’t turn around and head back they knew there was a problem.



These hands punched through the ice so rescuers could get out to save Ed Fitzgerald who was in the freezing water for more 30 minutes.

It was a superhero’s effort, State Senator Jim Tedisco said Monday at the awards ceremony. Tedisco says heroes in Saratoga County don’t wear capes but construction boots.

The Liberty Medal is the highest honor the NYS Senate can give and is passed by resolution to those who show tremendous valor. Senator Tedisco awarded the medal to Saratoga County DPW workers, Preston Allen, Jr., Aron Colvin, Robert Crist and Jeff Gray for coming together as a team to rescue Fitzgerald from the frozen clutches of the Great Sacandaga Lake. Also for their courage and calling 9-1-1, Jerry and Donna McGraw were awarded the medal alongside the others.

Donna McGraw called 9-1-1 as her husband Jerry took a rope out on the lake to try and save Ed Fitzgerald before the others came.

