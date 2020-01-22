Six forest rangers save woman on trailless mountain

LEXINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six forest rangers performed a rescue mission on Sunday. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, they intervened after a 59-year-old woman from Roxbury injured her lower leg while hiking.

Ranger responded to a call from the hiker’s partner, who said she needed help returning to the trailhead. They found the woman near the top of Sherrill Mountain, a steep and rocky environment with no trails almost three miles from the nearest parking area.

Rangers wrapped the woman in emergency heat blankets, administered first aid, splinted her leg, and helped her back down the mountain. There, the hiker’s partner brought her to a nearby medical center for more treatment.