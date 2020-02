AGWAM, MA (NEWS10) — Looking for part-time position that’ll bring some excitement? Six Flags New England is hiring for the upcoming season.

According to their website, 42 part time positions and two full time positions are being offered. They are looking for performers, food service workers, landscapers, cashiers, and much more.

The company is hosting a job fair on February 15-17 at 1756 Main Street Agawam, MA 01001.

If interested, they encourage you to apply online before heading to the fair.