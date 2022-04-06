AGAWAM, Mass. (NEWS10) – Six Flags New England will be opening for its 2022 season on Saturday, April 9. They will be opening their gates with their largest improvements in over a decade.

Six Flags New England 2022 enhancements include

Single Rider Lines

To shorten wait times by filling in every available seat, single rider lines enable rides to operate with the maximum number of guests. This feature will be added to BATMAN THE DARK KNIGHT™, HARLEY QUINN™ Spinsanity, SUPERGIRL Sky Flyer, and several more high-speed attractions.

Q SMART Technology

Six Flags will transition its’ THE FLASH Pass Q-bot to mobile Q SMART technology. Now, from a mobile phone and app, guests will be able to maximize their time in the park, spending less time waiting in line.

Mobile Food Ordering

The Park will offer Mobile Food Ordering at a variety of locations throughout the park via the Six Flags App. Guests can avoid lines, and eat theme park food by experiencing a more convenient and efficient way to get their meal.

Mobile Guest Relations Locations

Guests will be able to experience enhanced customer service with Guest Relations locations throughout the park. These mobile locations will provide immediate assistance including park information, directions, pass holder and guest assistance, and other park-related needs.

Increased Seating

Over 100 new picnic tables will be dispersed throughout the property. Families will also enjoy increased seating and shade structures in Kidzopolis.

Entry Experience

For the 2022 season, Guests will be provided a more streamlined entry process at the Main Gate.

Six Flags announces a three-tiered Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests.

Thrill Seeker Pass is for frequent home park visitation

is for frequent home park visitation Extreme Pass is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without blockout dates.

is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without blockout dates. Ultimate Pass provides the best value for everything offered; it includes all of the advantages of an Extreme Pass and more.

For additional benefits and savings, with the purchase of an Extreme or Ultimate Pass, two Junior Passes will be given for each one of the passes purchased. The Junior Pass is for guests under 42”. To purchase tickets go to their website.

Six Flags is also hiring for the 2022 season. Applicants 16 and older can apply at the Six Flags website. More than 10 diverse departments offer opportunities with flexible hours and perks, with many jobs starting at $15 per hour.