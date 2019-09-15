Six Flags New England offering free tickets for nonperishable

MASS (NEWS10)- Six Flags New England is offering a free ticket for anyone who brings in 25 or more nonperishable food items.

Six Flags is partnering with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts for their annual “Can Hunger this Fall” in honor of National Hunger Action Month.

Each guest visiting Six Flags New England on September 14 & 15 who brings in 25+ nonperishable food items, will receive one free ticket to the park. Offer is valid one ticket, per person, per donation and valid on either Saturday, September 14 or Sunday, September 15 only.

For guests who donate 1-24 food items, will receive an entry coupon for $20.19. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has requested no glass items for increased safety.

September is National Hunger Action month, a month dedicated to promoting awareness of the ongoing hunger crisis in America, and around the world. It’s a month to encourage people to spread the word, and take action against hunger.

Suggested Nonperishables