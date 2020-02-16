Six Flags New England hiring thousands for 2020 season

AGAWAM, Ma. (NEWS10) — If you love theme parks and you are looking for a new job, Six Flags New England is hiring thousands of seasonal employees for the 2020 season.

Job fairs started Saturday and will continue through Monday afternoon.

They are looking for all positions from ride operators to EMT’s and admissions employees.

The job fairs are being held in Agawam, Massachusetts.

The season begins on Saturday April 11.

