QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As schools are wrapping up for the semester, theme parks are opening up. Six Flags Great Escape had its opening day on Saturday, and Jennifer Mance, Marketing and Sales Manager says the park has been working on renovations from its hotel to some of its attractions since 2019.

“When our guests arrive this year, they’re gonna notice that we put a lot of changes into our park, and in improving amenities, and in park beautification,” Mance said. “Including when they first walk through the front gate.”

They have added two new family restrooms right before entering the park, and Mance says many are excited about the renovations that have been done to the Raging River

“We added back our in-ride water elements,” she said. “So if you like to get splashed, this is the perfect attraction for you.”

They also included a new entrance and waterfall that will be active starting next weekend. The renovations also included 25% more seating around the park.

“Including benches, tables, and waterpark chairs,” Mance said. “We also have a new Cinderella’s Castle, which is very nostalgic and near and dear to us. We added a courtyard where people can sit down and relax around the castle.”

The park is also launching new food options like the loaded chicken fajita mac and cheese and the new walking taco with brisket. And for folks who will be sitting around Cinderella’s Castle, they will be able to walk over to a new cafe.

“Called Boot-hill Cafe. We are going to be serving Starbucks, and we have some grab-and-go items, including coffee, sandwiches, salad, and pastries,” Mance said.

And with summer right around the corner, there will also be job opportunities.

“We’re currently looking for ages 16 and up… Specifically [for] rides, lifeguards, and food service, and also housekeeping,” she said.

And there will even be a rapid hiring process for qualified applicants. Right now, the park is only open on weekends from 11 am to 6 pm. But will start opening daily on June 23.