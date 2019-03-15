Six Flags Great Escape hiring 1,500 jobs

Spring is officially here andSix Flags Great Escape Resort is now hiring to fill over 1,500 positions. The annual Job Fair is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Human Resources building at 33 Round Pond Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Applicants interested in operating world class rides and attractions, taking memorable photographs, assisting with guest services, performing in a show, making delicious funnel cakes or selling colorful merchandise in retail, will be delighted to learn that the perfect position is waiting for them.

Six Flags Great Escape team members enjoy competitive pay and great benefits like free tickets, paid training, flexible work hours, discounts to more than 100 local attractions, and exclusive team member events. Enthusiastic, outgoing, and responsible candidates are encouraged to apply.

The first 100 candidates that accept a position and join our team will receive a FREE admission ticket to The Great Escape.(The ticket will be valid during the first two operating weekends at the theme park, May 11 & 12, and May 18 & 19).

Both the Theme Park and Lodge are hiring for all positions, including admissions, culinary services, ride operations, entertainment, housekeeping, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, park services, EMTs, security, marketing, and retail. We have a saying in HR, “skip the line, apply online” at www.sixflagsjobs.com or by texting “Great Escape” to 26232 for more information.

Job Fair Information:

All interested candidates must apply online at six flags jobs.com prior to arrival;

Applicants should bring two forms of I.D., such as a photo I.D. (working papers for anyone 14-17 will be accepted in place of a Photo I.D.), Social Security cards and/or birth certificate and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Bring a voided check, or checking account information to assist with setting up a direct deposit.

For additional information, contact Human Resources at 518-792-3500 ext. 3369.

For the third year in a row, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has named Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.®“Six Flags is a very special company made of exceptional people dedicated to giving their absolute best every day,” said Six Flags Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Kathy Aslin. “Because our team members are our most valuable asset, we strive to provide them with a best-in-class benefits package and create a working environment that is not only fun, but one that recognizes and rewards their efforts.

Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and waterparks, preferred parking and much more. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/greatescape and sign up.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For more than 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visitwww.sixflags.com.