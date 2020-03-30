Six Flags Great Escape announces delayed season opening

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags announced Monday morning that the Great Escape Resort park near Lake George would have its opening delayed in light of social distancing advisories.

The park, originally slated for an early May opening, has now been pushed back to at least mid-month, or later depending on the state of the COVID-19 outbreak at that time.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at our properties, the safety of our guests, and team members is always our highest priority,” Six Flags said in a press release. “We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.”

Valid dates on prepaid tickets for the season have been extended in light of the delay. Additionally, season pass holders will get an extension on their passes patching up to the temporary closure. Resort program members will get a free month of membership for each month that the park remains closed.

Six Flags emphasized ways that The Great Escape has helped the community as the pandemic has reached Warren County. They have donated 900 surgical masks to Glens Falls Hospitals; free wi-fi hotspots in the parking lot of Johnny Rockets, attached to the Great Escape Lodge across the street, made for SUNY Adirondack students in need of an internet resource to complete online courses; and collaboration with the Washington County Office for the Aging to use their refrigerators and freezers for office food.