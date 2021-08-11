Six Empire players named to All-NAL First Team

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just days before the Albany Empire battle for the NAL crown, a group of their players have been recognized as the best the league has to offer.

Six Empire players were named to the All-NAL First Team on Tuesday. The group includes wide receiver Darius Prince, offensive linemen Shawn Lockett and Roubbens Joseph, linebackers Patrick Macon and Trevon Shorts, and defensive back Kenneth McGruder.

The team is now preparing to try and beat the Columbus Lions for the third time this season, this time in the championship game. They host the Lions Saturday night at 7:00 PM.

Despite all the talent, an 8-1 record, and now a championship appearance, head coach Tom Menas still doesn’t think the Empire have played their best game. “My pregame speech has always said, ‘I’m not asking you to be anymore than what you are, because what you are is pretty special and that’s why you’re here. What I’m asking you to do is be the best version of that today,'” Menas said. “I would love to see the best version of the Albany Empire this Saturday. If we gave our absolute best performance, we’d beat these guys by 50.”