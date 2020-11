TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six people have been displaced following a fire on Hutton Street in Troy. The fire broke out on Friday afternoon and left three adults and three children in need of aid.

Financial assistance is being provided to the victims by the American Red Cross. The money can be used for shelter, food and clothing. Emotional support, comfort kits containing personal care items and stuffed animals have also been provided.

The children are aged seven, 10 and 17.