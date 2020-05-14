Sitterly Road traffic improvement project to begin May 18

CLIFTON PARK/HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Work on the Sitterly Road traffic improvement project will begin Monday, May 18. Officials expect work to be completed by November 2020.

Currently, there are two unsynchronized traffic lights with no turn lanes less than 500 feet from each other. During peak traffic times this causes significant delays.

After the completion of the project, drivers on Sitterly Road will benefit from two interconnected traffic signals at Sitterly and Crossing Boulevard, and Sitterly and Woodin Road. In addition, new turn lanes onto Crossing Boulevard and Woodin Road will alleviate traffic backups during busy times.

Pedestrian improvements will include two interactive crossings at the Sitterly intersections with Woodin Road and Crossings Boulevard respectively and a new sidewalk on the Northside of Sitterly from Crossings Boulevard and Twin Lakes Apartments.

LATEST STORIES