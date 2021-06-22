Siro’s Cup set for July 14

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siro’s Cup to benefit the Center of Disability Services will return in 2021! The event is set for July 14 and will start at 6:30 p.m. at Siro’s Restaurant on Lincoln Avenue. This will be the 28th annual Siro’s Cup.

At 7:30 p.m., there will be a brief presentation ceremony honoring the 2021 Siro’s Cup Honorees, Mary Lou Whitney (posthumously) and Chef Tom Dillon (posthumously). They will also recognize the 2020 Siro’s Cup Awardees; Tiz the Law, Sackatoga Stable, Jack Knowlton, Barclay Tagg, Robin Smullin, Heather Smullin and Manny Franco.

Guests can dance to DJ Jake Allen from The 92.3 Fly Morning Rush until 11 p.m. There will be an open bar and food provided by the staff at Siro’s. Organizers are also planning a silent auction.

Reservations with payment and proof of vaccination are $150 per person and are required prior to the night of the event. There will be no walk-ins this year. For reservations, please go to cfdsny.org, call (518) 944-2107 or email coleman@cfdsny.org

The event will be held rain or shine.

The Center for Disability Services is a resource for people of all ages who have disabilities or health related conditions and their families and it provides many innovative programs and services often not found anywhere else. The Center has a 79 year history in the Capital Region, North Country and beyond. It is known as the place where people get better at life.