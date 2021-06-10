Sinkhole ‘situation’ on Main Street in Ravena

News
Posted: / Updated:
Ravena Sinkhole

Crews are repairing a sinkhole on Main Street in Ravena.

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is a sinkhole ‘situation’ on Main Street in Ravena, according to a post by Mayor Bill Misuraca. He said it is near Jordan’s Barbershop.

He is asking people to avoid Main Street (Route 143) in the Village until the situation has been taken care of.

The Mayor says that the Elementary School had a scheduled early dismissal day and has nothing to do with the sinkhole. He said as of 11:10 a.m. traffic was still moving in front of the school.

He also said that a water main break happens in that area regularly but is unsure if it has to do with the current situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire