RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is a sinkhole ‘situation’ on Main Street in Ravena, according to a post by Mayor Bill Misuraca. He said it is near Jordan’s Barbershop.

He is asking people to avoid Main Street (Route 143) in the Village until the situation has been taken care of.

The Mayor says that the Elementary School had a scheduled early dismissal day and has nothing to do with the sinkhole. He said as of 11:10 a.m. traffic was still moving in front of the school.

He also said that a water main break happens in that area regularly but is unsure if it has to do with the current situation.