Single-engine plane from Vermont crashes in Pennsylvania

MOOSIC, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a single-engine plane from Vermont went down while trying to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Sunday night.

The call came in at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The plane took down power wires as it landed, knocking out power to more than 500 customers in the area.

The pilot of the small plane apparently had engine trouble and brought the plane down on Stone Street, officials said. Crash-landing on the residential street in Pennsylvania injured the pilot and a passenger.

Witnesses described hearing a loud noise and then the lights went out.

The plane came to a rest with damage to its nose, wings, and landing gear.

The pilot and the passenger sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. Their names were not released.

Nobody was injured on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

