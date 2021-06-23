Single-day tickets for Saratoga Race Course go on sale

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – June 23 at 10 a.m., racing fans can purchase single-day tickets for the 2021 Saratoga race course season. Tickets will be available for reserved seats in the Clubhouse, Grandstand, and The Stretch. Also, reserved tables in the Fourstardave Sports Bar, Miller Lite Picnic Paddock, and The Rail at the 1863 Club.

Opening weekend for the 2021 season is from July 15 to July 18. To buy tickets go to the Ticket Master website

For more information about Saratoga Race Course go to their website.