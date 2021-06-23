Single-day tickets for Saratoga Race Course go on sale

News
Posted: / Updated:
saratoga race course_261385

saratoga race course_261385

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – June 23 at 10 a.m., racing fans can purchase single-day tickets for the 2021 Saratoga race course season. Tickets will be available for reserved seats in the Clubhouse, Grandstand, and The Stretch. Also, reserved tables in the Fourstardave Sports Bar, Miller Lite Picnic Paddock, and The Rail at the 1863 Club. 

Opening weekend for the 2021 season is from July 15 to July 18. To buy tickets go to the Ticket Master website

For more information about Saratoga Race Course go to their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire