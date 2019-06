DAY, N.Y.(NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call yesterday afternoon about a boat that had run aground in Sacandaga Lake near the area of the Majestic Marina.

According to officials, the operator of the boat, 31-year-old Christian T. Orologio of Galway, N.Y., was intoxicated at the time.

Orologio has been charged with boating while intoxicated, reckless operation, and unreasonable speed.

He was given an appearance ticket and is due in Day Town Court at a later date.