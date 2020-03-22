Hitmaker Rihanna donates $5M in response to COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, singer Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London. Rihanna will receive the President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards this month, the NAACP announced Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

(WWLP) — Singer Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation, announced the generous contribution of $5 million to the coronavirus relief efforts Saturday.

According to the foundation’s website, the donation will go to organizations to immediately mobilize a broad response working with “on-the-ground partners” that include:

Funds will support:

Distribution of critical respiratory supplies

Local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the U.S.

Acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi

Mobilization of resources and support for Native communities

Protective equipment for frontline health workers

Establishment and maintenance of intensive care units

Accelerated development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe

Healthcare worker training, virus prevention and containment in countries that will be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response

When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come. Clara Lionel Foundation

Clara Lionel Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Rihanna in 2012. Its mission is to support and fund “groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world.”

