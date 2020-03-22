Hitmaker Rihanna donates $5M in response to COVID-19 pandemic

(WWLP) — Singer Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation, announced the generous contribution of $5 million to the coronavirus relief efforts Saturday.
According to the foundation’s website, the donation will go to organizations to immediately mobilize a broad response working with “on-the-ground partners” that include:
- Direct Relief
- Feeding America
- Partners in Health
- The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund
- The International Rescue Committee
Funds will support:
- Distribution of critical respiratory supplies
- Local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the U.S.
- Acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi
- Mobilization of resources and support for Native communities
- Protective equipment for frontline health workers
- Establishment and maintenance of intensive care units
- Accelerated development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe
- Healthcare worker training, virus prevention and containment in countries that will be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response
When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.Clara Lionel Foundation
Clara Lionel Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Rihanna in 2012. Its mission is to support and fund “groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world.”
