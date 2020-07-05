Singer Neil Young is ‘not okay’ with Trump Campaign using his music

(CNN) – Singer Neil Young says he’s not okay with the Trump Campaign using his music.

He’s criticizing the playing of his song’s at the President’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore. “Rockin’ in a Free World” and “Like a Hurricane” are audible in videos from the event. On Twitter, Young says that’s “Not okay” with him.

He adds that he stands with the Lakota Sioux. The area where Mount Rushmore is carved is sacred to them and, records show the Sioux have a historical claim to the land.

Young, who is Canadian, says he became a U.S. citizen this year just so he could vote against President Trump.

