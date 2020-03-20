Simple Foods: Friday night pizza

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Here is a simple recipe for making Friday night pizza, with the family.

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups bread flour

1 teaspoon sugar

1 package bread yeast

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1 1/2 cups warm water

2 tablespoons olive oil

Add all the dry ingredients in a stand up mixer bowl and combine them.

Next slowly add the olive oil and warm water as you mix on a low setting.

You want the dough to form into a ball. You may need to add a little extra water if the dough is too dry or flour if the dough is too wet. Add small amounts at a time.

Once the dough forms a ball take it out of your mixing bowl. Sprinkle a small amount of flour over a clean counter. Knead the dough, place on large plate and let sit for about an hour.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Once the dough has risen take a greased cookie sheet and spread the dough evenly across the sheet. Add your favorite sauce and topping. Cook for about 20 minutes or until it is done to your taste.

Remove from the oven and carefully cut into squares.

Lastly enjoy!

LATEST STORIES: