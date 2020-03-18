Simple foods: Broccoli soup

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a simple, easy-to-make meal that goes great with a grilled cheese sandwich. What is it? Why, it’s broccoli soup!

Boil the small florets for four minutes.

In just minutes, you and your kids can put together a very easy meal.

Cut one pound of broccoli into small florets. Boil one quart of water. Add a tablespoon of salt to the water. Add the florets to the boiling water. Let simmer for four to five minutes, and make sure the broccoli doesn’t lose its color. Strain the broccoli and reserve the water. Put the cooked broccoli into a blender and pour in some of the reserved water, about a cup to start. Blend and check to see the consistency of the soup. Once blended till smooth poor into bowls.

If needed, add more of the saved water. Remember, you can add more water, but you can’t take it away.

Garnish with small slivers of goat cheese, or add a touch of cream.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Add salt and pepper to taste, and enjoy!

