Silver lining: dogs find new homes during pandemic

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More time at home during the pandemic means more time to get to know a new pet. For one adoption agency, there’s a silver lining to this unfortunate situation.

Up for adoption at S.C.R.: Panini

Second Chance Rescue, an adoption agency that serves both Upstate and New York City, originally thought the pandemic would keep people from adopting dogs, but they were quickly proven wrong.

Up for adoption at S.C.R.: Fitz

“This put people in situations where they were home and had the extra time to dedicate to getting a dog trained,” Dana Nauta, a volunteer with S.C.R. told News10.

According to Nauta, people really seem to need companions now more than ever. Not only did foster applications come in for people who wanted quarantine buddies, but people were also seriously thinking about adopting.

For those worried about the vetting process for foster and adoption applicants, fear not. S.C.R does home visits and pet meet-and-greets over FaceTime.

Up for adoption at S.C.R.: Elijah

Even though the number of adoptions is going up, Nauta says S.C.R. is taking extra care to make sure those wishing to adopt are serious about it, and not making an impulse decision. They will not approve an adoption unless they feel the situation is best for the pet.

For those who get turned down for adoption, S.C.R. suggests they consider fostering. S.C.R. says they’re educating new pet parents about properly preparing their dog for reintegration into “normal” life, once people start going back to work.

For a full list of adoptable pets at S.C.R., click here.






